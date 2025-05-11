Are schools open tomorrow? Closure in Delhi, some Punjab areas | What we know

Amid India and Pakistan tensions, several Indian states have closed educational institutions near border areas due to safety concerns. While Punjab government said schools would reopen on Monday, some districts have decided to keep institutes closed in the state. schools in many border districts to remain closed.(HT photo)

Several other states had also taken precautionary steps to ensure student safety.

Punjab schools to reopen

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday announced that all schools, colleges, and universities in the state will reopen from Monday. Regular classes and exams will resume as scheduled.

“All educational institutions — schools, colleges, and universities — across Punjab shall reopen from tomorrow. Regular classes and examinations will proceed as per the academic schedule. We are immensely proud of our brave armed forces,” Bains posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Schools closed in these Punjab districts

In Ferozepur district schools will remain closed, as per advisory accessed by HT.

All government, private, aided schools, colleges, and universities within the Sangrur and Barnala districts of Punjab will also remain closed on May 12. Teachers can conduct online classes from home.

In Bathinda, principals have been directed to postpone any exam scheduled for Monday.

Schools shut in border districts in Rajasthan

All government and private schools in Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Barmer districts have been closed as a safety measure.

In Jaisalmer, the district administration said schools will remain closed until further notice. “All schools in Jaisalmer will remain closed until further orders,” District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat confirmed, according to a report by The Indian Express dated May 10.

There was no official update on the matter at the time of filing this report.

Schools shift to online in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools and colleges have been closed since May 7, with many private schools shifting to online classes. Government schools have not yet begun online learning.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said on X that helplines have been set up to assist local students returning home and students from other states currently in J&K. “All universities and colleges across the state are directed to ensure student safety,” she posted.

In Leh (Ladakh), the district administration has announced school closures for the same duration.

Early summer vacations in West Bengal

In response to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal, several private schools in Kolkata and across West Bengal have preponed summer vacations and shut down from May 9.

According to The Indian Express, schools like Ballygunge Siksha Sadan, Delhi Public School Ruby Park, and St. Xavier’s Institution Panihati have been closed to ensure safety.

Delhi schools closed for Buddha Purnima

In the national capital, Delhi, all schools will remain closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima, as per the Directorate of Education’s holiday calendar.