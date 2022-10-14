'Are we forcing our daughters?' On hijab row, Owaisi says, 'You wear your bikini…'

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the issue of whether hijab shows the 'backwardness' of Muslims and asked whether Muslim women are not contributing to the development of the country. In his address following the split verdict on the hijab ban, Owaisi said if Muslim women want to cover their heads, it does not mean, they are covering their intellect. "They said Muslims are forcing little children to wear hijab. Are we really forcing our girls?" Owaisi said.

"If you come to Hyderabad, you will see the most notorious drivers are our sisters. Don't even put your vehicle behind them. No, this is from my personal experience. I tell my driver to be careful. Sit behind them on the motorcycle wearing a helmet and then you will understand whether they are being forced," Owaisi said.

"They say we are scaring our girls. Who gets scared in today's age?" the Hyderabad MP said.

Referring to the Karnataka hijab ban row, Owaisi said, "When a Hindu, a Sikh and a Christian student is allowed to enter the classroom with their religious clothing and a Muslim is stopped, what do they think of the Muslim student? Obviously, they will think Muslims are below us."

"Many people got a headache, and stomach ache when I said this country will one day get a prime minister who wears a hijab. Why should I not say this? This is my dream. What is wrong with it? But you are saying one should not wear hijab. Then what to wear? A bikini? You have the right to wear that also. Why do you want that my daughters take off their hijab and I shave my beard?" Owaisi said.

BJP's CT Ravi said Owaisi favours extremism which won't be tolerated in India. "I would like to ask Owaisi, do you support that the Taliban promotes terrorism in the name of the Quran? Do you support Osama Bin Laden who used Allah's name in spreading terrorism? Many people spread terrorism in Allah's name, but it will not be allowed in India," Ravi said.

