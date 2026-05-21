‘Are we rabbits?': Students anguished as CBSE answer sheet portal glitches

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come under fresh criticism from Class 12 students seeking scanned copies of their answer sheets. This comes after it was highlighted that the process was allegedly marred by technical glitches and poor quality scanning. The portal went live on May 19 and the board has now extended he deadline to May 23 amid complaints of technical glitches. (Photo for representation)

Many students also alleged that they faced troubles while trying to login, complete payments or download documents from the CBSE portal.

The portal went live on May 19, and the board has now extended the deadline to May 23 amid complaints of technical glitches.

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The aggrieved students and their parents took to social media to raise concerns about glitches and errors and criticised the board for the chaos.

One user on X flagged on Thursday evening that the re-evaluation portal of CBSE website had been out for nearly four hours, and despite paying the fees 24 hours ago, the status showed “payment not verified.”

"Been 24+ hrs. since the payment of my fees, "STATUS: Payment not verified" up until the website was still active.