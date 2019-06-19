Arjuna awardee boxer Jai Bhagwan being probed for allegedly thrashing hotel manager

Arjuna awardee boxer and Haryana Police inspector Jai Bhagwan was sent to police lines and an inquiry was ordered against him after a manager of a hotel in Sirsa filed a complaint against him for allegedly thrashing him on Sunday night.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Aryan Chaudhary has started investigation into the matter and procured the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.

Jai Bhagwan (35) was posted at the Kalanwali police station in Sirsa till recently.

In 2015, the Olympian pugilist was suspended for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from a businessman from Adampur Mandi in Hisar district.

Last year, he was charged with assaulting a woman inspector at the deputy excise and taxation commissioner’s office when he was posted in Tohana of Fatehabad district.

DSP Chaudhary said, “The hotel manager, Vijender Kumar, said Jai Bhagwan came to the hotel to book a room. When he asked Bhagwan to provide his identification proof, the latter misbehaved with him and tried to slap him.”

Jai Bhagwan had gone to the hotel with a woman, it was learnt.

