Armenia seeks India’s help to upgrade its Su-30 fighters

Armenia, which has fought two wars with Azerbaijan since the collapse of the Soviet Union, is seeking India’s help to upgrade its small fleet of Russia-built Su-30SM fighter aircraft, with the development coming on the back of the country ordering rocket systems, artillery guns and weapon locating radars from India, top officials aware of the development said. Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan and Armenia’s air chief Colonel Hovhannes Vardanyan (right) at the Jodhpur airbase. (Rahul Singh/HT Photo)

The Su-30 upgrade that Armenia is eyeing involves avionics, electronic warfare suites and weapons.

“We are looking at modernising our Su-30s with the help of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as it has a lot of expertise in the field,” Colonel Hovhannes Vardanyan, who heads Armenia’s Air Force Department, told HT on the sidelines of multilateral Tarang Shakti 2024 air combat drills that concluded at the Jodhpur airbase on September 13.

HAL has built the Russian-origin fighters for the Indian Air Force under licence at its aircraft manufacturing division in Nashik.

Vardanyan spoke through an interpreter.

Vardanyan said he discussed areas of possible cooperation with chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan at the International Defence Aviation Exposition 2024 organised at the Jodhpur airbase alongside the exercise to showcase India’s prowess in the defence manufacturing sector to top officials of 28 global air forces that participated in the drills.

A top Indian official confirmed Armenia’s interest in the Su-30 upgrade by HAL.

“There’s some conversation happening around that, but it’s at an initial stage. The Su-30 variant operated by Armenia is different from the Su-30MKIs in IAF service. So that aspect must be factored in, along with the complicated dynamics in that region, including India’s longstanding and trusted defence partner Russia moving closer to Azerbaijan after the war with Ukraine began,” the official said asking not to be named.

The mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been the focal point of tensions between the two former Soviet republics.

Russia traditionally stood with Armenia but drifted towards Azerbaijan after the war with Ukraine began as Moscow needed Turkey’s continued support, a country that has close links with Baku, said Anil Trigunayat, a former top Indian diplomat and Russia expert.

“Russia is going slow on Armenia and the US is moving closer to Yerevan. Despite the changing dynamics in the region, I believe India will keep military cooperation with Armenia on track,” Trigunayat said.

India’s defence ties with Armenia have deepened in recent years.

In November 2022, Indian defence firm Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited won an export order worth $155.5 million for supplying artillery guns to Armenia, the first order for a local company for the 155mm weapon system. Kalyani will execute the order by 2025. That order came on the back of Armenia choosing to buy the Pinaka rocket system from India.

Armenia turning to India for the Su-30 upgrade is hardly surprising.

IAF operates a fleet of 260 Su-30s and will get 12 additional fighters to make up for planes lost in accidents. The first 50 Sukhois came from Russia, while the remaining were built under licence by HAL.

IAF’s Su-30s will also be upgraded by HAL at a cost of around ₹65,000 crore. It will involve equipping the fighters with the indigenous Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare suites, weapon control systems, avionics and new weapons.

Besides, HAL is building Su-30 engines at its Koraput facility in Odisha. On September 9, the defence ministry signed a ₹26,000-crore contract with HAL for 240 aero-engines for IAF’s Su-30s. The state-run firm will supply 30 AL-31FP engines every year, with the delivery to be completed in eight years.