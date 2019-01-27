Army camp in Kashmir’s Shopian attacked by militants, no casualties

Suspected militants opened fire on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday evening but no one was injured, officials said.

Army’s Srinagar-based spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that there was standoff fire towards company operating base (COB) of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Ahagom in Shopian at around 6:45 pm.

He said that the firing was “ineffective” in causing any damage.

“...(The) same was retaliated. No injuries to our troops,” he said in a statement.

A police officer said that the exchange of fire continued for some time.

This is for the third consecutive day that Kashmir has witnessed an attack or encounter.

On Saturday, two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Khonmoh on Srinagar outskirts. Police said that they suspected the slain militants had plans of carrying out an attack on the Republic Day.

On Friday, militants targeted police and CRPF or their camps with grenades and firing at four different places across the Valley. A policeman was injured in one of these attacks at south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

While over 250 militants and as many as 91 security forces personnel were killed in different encounters in 2018, in January 2019 so far, 17 militants have been killed in different encounters. Out of these, 11 of them died since January 21 alone.

