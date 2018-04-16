 Army captain held for molesting lady professor in Kanpur | india news | Hindustan Times
Army captain held for molesting lady professor in Kanpur

According to a complaint filed by the professor, the Army official misbehaved with her and tried to pull her away from her car when she was returning to her hostel.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2018 15:45 IST
The Army official, who is a doctor, had come to Kanpur to attend a meet on Friday where he met the lady professor, also a doctor. He allegedly stalked and molested the professor. (AFP File Photo)

An Army captain and a hostel warden have been arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a lady professor in Kanpur, the police said Monday.

An FIR was registered against the duo at Bithoor police station, senior superintendent of police (Kanpur) Akhilesh Kumar said.

The Army official, who is a doctor, had come to the city to attend a meet on Friday where he met the lady professor, also a doctor, he said.

According to a complaint filed by the professor, the official, who was in an inebriated condition, misbehaved with her and tried to pull her away from her car when she was returning to her hostel.

She also alleged that the captain, accompanied by the hostel warden, followed her to her college hostel in Bithoor, and started knocking at her door.

