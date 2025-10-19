New Delhi, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness in the central sector including along the borders with Nepal and China. Army Chief Gen Dwivedi reviews security situation along LAC, Nepal in central sector

Gen Dwivedi visited several high-altitude forward posts in Pithoragarh and adjacent areas during his two-day tour of the region that concluded on Sunday, officials said.

The Army chief visited forward posts in the central sector to assess operational posture, motivate troops and strengthen civil-military linkages in the strategically vital region, according to an official readout.

Gen Dwivedi reviewed ongoing capability enhancement programmes, including advanced surveillance systems, specialist mobility platforms, integration of next-generation technologies, optimisation of reconnaissance assets and coordination with allied security agencies, the Army said in the readout.

He lauded the professionalism, discipline, tactical agility and innovative employment of new equipment in challenging terrain, it said without elaborating further.

In his interaction with the troops, the Army chief praised their resilience, courage and steadfast devotion to duty under extreme climatic conditions and rough terrain, according to the Army.

He reaffirmed the Indian Army's "full preparedness" to counter evolving security challenges, it said.

Gen Dwivedi also met veterans and local communities.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the Kumaon region, especially as a gateway to border areas with Nepal and China, he lauded the local communities and invoked the glorious legacy of the Kumaon Regiment.

He underscored that the Indian Army in Kumaon embodies "strength with compassion", defending frontiers while empowering border communities.

Gen Dwivedi reaffirmed the Indian Army's unwavering resolve to maintain operational excellence, enhance civil-military harmony and uphold the highest traditions of duty, honour and service to the nation, the Army said.

