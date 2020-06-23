e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army chief Naravane to visit Leh to review progress in talks with Chinese military

Army chief Naravane to visit Leh to review progress in talks with Chinese military

Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane’s visit comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 07:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane during the Army day Annual Press Conference at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi in January 2020.
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane during the Army day Annual Press Conference at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi in January 2020.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo )
         

Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh on Tuesday after the Army Commanders’ Conference gets over, to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said.

According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders’ conference.

Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
In marathon talks, India seeks de-escalation, Chinese retreat
In marathon talks, India seeks de-escalation, Chinese retreat
Trump to sign order to suspend and partly overhaul H-1B visa till year end
Trump to sign order to suspend and partly overhaul H-1B visa till year end
CRPF personnel killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
CRPF personnel killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
LIVE: US doing ‘too good a job’ on Covid-19 testing, says Donald Trump
LIVE: US doing ‘too good a job’ on Covid-19 testing, says Donald Trump
Export of 5 million PPE suits a month on cards
Export of 5 million PPE suits a month on cards
Out of work, Delhi govt guest teachers selling fruits to make ends meet
Out of work, Delhi govt guest teachers selling fruits to make ends meet
Covid update: South Korea restricts Pakistanis; China dog-meat fest; case on train
Covid update: South Korea restricts Pakistanis; China dog-meat fest; case on train
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In