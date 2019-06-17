Army convoy attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

An Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama was on Monday targeted with an improvised explosive device. The attack took place in Arihal area of Pulwama.

There is no information on casualties so far, say officials.

It was in Pulwama where a suicide bomber rammed his SUV into a CRPF convoy in February that killed 40 jawans.

