Army convoy attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

The attack took place in Arihal area of Pulwama.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2019 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
An Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama was on Monday targeted with an improvised explosive device. (ANI representative photo)

An Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama was on Monday targeted with an improvised explosive device. The attack took place in Arihal area of Pulwama.

There is no information on casualties so far, say officials.

It was in Pulwama where a suicide bomber rammed his SUV into a CRPF convoy in February that killed 40 jawans.

