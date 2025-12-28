Army intensifies winter operations in Jammu

The army has reworked its winter counterterror strategy in the Jammu region, with the new approach focusing on intensifying operations in the snow-clad higher reaches to tighten the noose around terrorists who may have found safe haven there, instead of the traditional practice of cutting down on operational activities in the coldest phase of winter, or ‘chillai kalan’ in Kashmiri, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. The mountainous districts of Kishtwar and Doda in the Jammu region, where around 35 Pakistani terrorists are believed to be hiding in mountain forests, is where the new counterterror strategy is unfolding (ANI)

The mountainous districts of Kishtwar and Doda in the Jammu region, where around 35 Pakistani terrorists are believed to be hiding in mountain forests, is where the new counterterror strategy is unfolding, the officials said, asking not to be named.

To be sure, ‘chillai kalan’, from December 21 to January 31, brings about a temporary lull in terrorist activities as communication routes shut down and heavy snowfall isolates the mountainous regions.

“Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh winter season for concealment. This winter has marked a decisive shift in the operational approach of the army and other security forces. Instead of reducing activities, the army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep inside snow-covered areas to maintain pressure on terrorists in their possible hideouts,” said one of the officials cited above.

Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, army patrols have been regularly traversing high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to deny terrorists any sanctuary, HT has learnt. The shift signifies an evolution in counterterrorism tactics, underlining both the army’s adaptability and its resolve to maintain operational momentum irrespective of the season or terrain, the officials said.

An assessment made by various intelligence agencies, they said, indicates that 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists are present in the Jammu region, and finding themselves cornered by successful counterterror operations, have shifted deeper into the mountainous regions that have no habitation, said a second official. “These terrorists are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid direct confrontation with security troops…The new containment strategy not only prevents terrorists from infiltrating or regrouping in populated belts but also significantly disrupts their logistics and communication channels, reducing any operational capability,” he added.

A key feature of this year’s counterterror strategy has been the integrated approach to operations. The army is leading a synchronised effort involving multiple security and law enforcement agencies, including the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SOG), forest guards, and village defence guards. This inter-agency cooperation ensures seamless sharing of intelligence, resource optimisation, and sharper operational execution, the officials said.

Modern technology has become a force multiplier in these operations. From drone-based reconnaissance to ground sensors and surveillance radars, several tools are being used to detect movement, track heat signatures, and pinpoint possible movement routes, officials said. These systems, integrated into the army’s overall information network, enable continuous monitoring and rapid decision-making even under adverse conditions, they added.

“Thermal imaging devices and unmanned aerial systems have proved invaluable for night operations and in terrain where conventional scouting is hazardous. This infusion of technology, combined with the army’s deep familiarity with the geography, allows for quick adaptation to evolving ground realities and ensures that no zone remains unmonitored,” said the first official.