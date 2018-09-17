Army jawan shoots two colleagues dead, commits suicide in Himachal Pradesh

An army jawan shot dead two colleagues before committing suicide in Dharamshala cantonment in Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours on Monday.

“A soldier of 18 Sikh Regiment ran amok in the early hours shooting two of his colleagues dead before killing himself,” a Kangra police official said.

“The incident took place at around 2:15 am inside the cantonment,” he added.

According to information, Sepoy Jasvir Singh fired at Havaldar Hardeep Singh and Naik Harpal Singh with his INSAS rifle before shooting himself.

Jasvir Singh had joined the Army a year and half ago, while Hardeep Singh and Harpal Singh had completed 23 and 18 years of service, respectively.

“The circumstances in which Jasvir took the drastic step are yet to be ascertained,” the police official said.

Officials of military intelligence and Kangra police have reached the spot and investigation is going on.

The Kangra police have taken the bodies of the soldiers into their possession and postmortem will be conducted later in the day.

Further details are awaited

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 10:44 IST