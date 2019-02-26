Army, Navy, IAF chiefs meet PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval

Hours after the IAF warplanes struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Pakistan, the three service chiefs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the country’s preparedness to deal with any possible retaliatory action by Islamabad, official sources said Tuesday.

They said Modi congratulated the service chiefs, particularly Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa for the successful operation.

Separately, the three chiefs met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and discussed overall preparation of the forces to deal with any eventualities, the sources said.

The air strike on the JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot, 80 km from the Line of Control, was the first operation inside Pakistan by India since the 1971 war.

