e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / Army porter dies, three injured in avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir

Army porter dies, three injured in avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir

High-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains since Monday.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
One army porter was killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
One army porter was killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.(AP/File)
         

An Army porter died and three of his colleagues were injured, one of them critically, when they were hit by an avalanche along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday evening.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “The incident happened around 6 pm on Tuesday evening. Four porters were struck by an avalanche, in which one of them died, while three others suffered injuries.”

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Mandi, he added.

The incident happened near Doda Shankh forward post of the Army along the LoC in Shahpur sector, he said.

Soon after the incident, army rescue teams swung into action and managed to pull the porters out of the snow.

The porters were returning home after replenishing Doda Shankh and other posts in the area.

The dead porter has been identified as Zargar Iqbal of Chella village in Mandi tehsil.

Critically injured porter’s name is Aijaz Ahmed, also from Chella village.

High-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains since Monday.

However, weather conditions improved on Wednesday afternoon.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
US President Donald Trump to address nation amid showdown with Iran
US President Donald Trump to address nation amid showdown with Iran
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil question JNU violence’s authenticity, support CAA
Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil question JNU violence’s authenticity, support CAA
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news