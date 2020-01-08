Army porter dies, three injured in avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:31 IST

An Army porter died and three of his colleagues were injured, one of them critically, when they were hit by an avalanche along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday evening.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “The incident happened around 6 pm on Tuesday evening. Four porters were struck by an avalanche, in which one of them died, while three others suffered injuries.”

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Mandi, he added.

The incident happened near Doda Shankh forward post of the Army along the LoC in Shahpur sector, he said.

Soon after the incident, army rescue teams swung into action and managed to pull the porters out of the snow.

The porters were returning home after replenishing Doda Shankh and other posts in the area.

The dead porter has been identified as Zargar Iqbal of Chella village in Mandi tehsil.

Critically injured porter’s name is Aijaz Ahmed, also from Chella village.

High-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains since Monday.

However, weather conditions improved on Wednesday afternoon.