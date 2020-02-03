e-paper
Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes in J-K’s Reasi, both pilots safe

he chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the Reasi.

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army which crash landed following a technical snag, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (PTI)
         

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army, on a training sortie from Udhampur, crash-landed in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

The two pilots survived the crash and were safe.

“Both pilots from Udhampur were on a training sortie to Reasi in a Cheetah helicopter. It developed a technical snag and then got into wires but both pilots are safe,” Northern Command’s spokesman Col Abhinav Navneet said.

“It was not even crash landing. Actually, we can call it hard landing,” he added.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am at Rud Nullah in Mahore sub-division of Reasi district.

On October 24 last year, the then Northern Army chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh’s chopper had crash landed in Poonch.

However, nine on board Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had a narrow escape.

The ALH in which Gen Singh was flying had also developed a technical snag.

