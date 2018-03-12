Arrested for stone pelting, court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist after 6 months

A court on Monday granted bail to photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, accused of stone pelting in the Kashmir Valley.

Additional sessions judge Tarun Sherawat allowed the bail plea of Yousuf, asking him to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 5 arrested Yousuf along with Javed Ahmad Bhat.

Opposing the bail plea, the NIA said some witnesses had confirmed that Yousuf was shouting “anti-national slogans” and was seen “stone pelting”.

Defence counsel Warisha Farasat claimed that Yousuf was innocent.

