 Arrested for stone pelting, court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist after 6 months | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 12, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Arrested for stone pelting, court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist after 6 months

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 5 arrested Yousuf along with Javed Ahmad Bhat

india Updated: Mar 12, 2018 19:51 IST
A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday.
A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)

A court on Monday granted bail to photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, accused of stone pelting in the Kashmir Valley.

Additional sessions judge Tarun Sherawat allowed the bail plea of Yousuf, asking him to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 5 arrested Yousuf along with Javed Ahmad Bhat.

Opposing the bail plea, the NIA said some witnesses had confirmed that Yousuf was shouting “anti-national slogans” and was seen “stone pelting”.

Defence counsel Warisha Farasat claimed that Yousuf was innocent.

Read more | Professional hazard: Why it’s tough being an ‘Indian’ journalist in Kashmir

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you