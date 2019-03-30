Arun Jaitley posts new blog, says UPA leaders have made corruption a cause

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday targetted the UPA leaders accusing them of making corruption a cause to fight for instead of trying to weed it out.

In his blog titled, “The UPA makes corruption a cause,” Jaitley wrote about the raids that the Income Tax officials had conducted in Karnataka.

Rubbishing the claims of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) that the I-T raids were politically motivated, he wrote that “the tax authorities had issued a press statement. The statement categorically said no MP, MLA, Minister was searched.”

Saying that the search was against contractors and engineers of the state’s PWD department, he wrote, “If no Politician has been searched, no Minister has been searched, then why the protest?”

Saying that the disporportionality of the reactions from the Congress and the JDS were raising a needle of suspicion, Jaitley said, “Why the Chief Minister and the Ministers be seen raising slogans on the streets when corrupt Contractors and Engineers are being searched? Was the Minister’s Nephew a PWD Contractor to whom largesses have been given - a case of nepotism?”

In his blog, he also questioned whether the States’ attitude was a threat to federalism.

“The Rights of the Union are equally important. Security of India, sovereignty, dealing with terrorism, managing the borders, Custom Check Points, Income Tax enforcement are all amongst the several Constitutional powers of the Union. If the States stand in way of any of them it is guilty of breaching federal norms,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.

