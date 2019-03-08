Arun Jaitley releases a book of PM Modi’s selected speeches

General politicians make speeches only to grab headlines the next morning but speeches of statesmen leave a lasting impact on generations, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday while releasing a compilation of selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

The Prime Minister’s speeches have left an impact not only within the country but also abroad, he added, recalling the oratorial skills and extempore speeches of leaders such as BR Ambedkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indrajit Gupta.

“Ordinary politicians think of making headlines for tomorrow morning,” Jaitley said. A statesman, however, conveys his views to the audience eloquently and effectively without getting personal.

The book launch was organised by the ministry of information and broadcasting at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The compilation runs into five volumes.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 23:13 IST