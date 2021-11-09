Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan

Former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes were posthumously conferred the country’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, for their distinguished service in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom, former Mauritius president Anerood Jugnauth, spiritual leader Shri Shri Vishwesha Thleertha Swamiji of Udupi were also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind.

“An outstanding parliamentarian and a distinguished lawyer, he made significant contributions in judicial reforms, electoral reforms and progressive social and economic legislations,” Kovind said about Jaitley.

The award was received by Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta Jaitley, in the presence of vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and others.

“My father Shri Arun Jaitley may no longer be amongst us, but his work and vision will always remain a part of our lives & the lives of millions of Indians. I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for honouring his legacy & contribution, by conferring upon him the Padma Vibhushan,” tweeted advocate Rohan Jaitley, Jaitley’s son.

Advocate Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, Jaitley’s daughter, also remembered the late Union minister. “Can’t express the emotions I felt as I sat & watched mom @JaitleySangeeta walk up to the stage to receive Dad @arunjaitley‘s #PadmaVibhushan from the President. We miss Dad so, so much today - but are much happier that India was able to benefit from his life & service!” she tweeted.

There were two Padma awards ceremonies held in the morning and evening. Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri honours. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

President Kovind termed Fernandes a “champion of the poor”. The award was received by the late minister’s wife Leila Kabir.

Kovind said Swaraj was a visionary leader, deeply rooted in Indian traditions. She “embodied the empowerment of women and was a woman of many firsts,” Kovind said in another tweet. The award was received by Swaraj’s daughter, advocate Bansuri Swaraj. Classical singer Chhannulal Mishra was also conferred the honour.

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumous), who had also served as chief minister of Goa, chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Group, Venu Srinivasan, former Nagaland chief minister of Nagaland, S C Jamir, were among those given Padma Bhushan.

Badminton star PV Sindhu, Kashmiri leader Muzaffar Baig, Tsering Landol, the first gynaecologist from Leh, bilingual author Manoj Das (posthumous), activist Krishnammal Jagannathan also received the Padma Bhushan. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, director Karan Johar, producer Ekta Kapoor, senior professor at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Digambar Behera, dance exponent Indira PP Bora were among those conferred the Padma Shri.

Kovind presented Padma Shri to Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor in Mangalore who saved money to build a school in his village and Mohammad Shareef, a cycle mechanic turned social worker who performed last rites of unclaimed dead bodies.

Captain of the Indian hockey team Rani Rampal and leading Indian epidemiologist Raman Gangakhedkar were also among those who received the Padma Shri.