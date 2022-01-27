Arunachal boy missing: Union minister Rijiju says received positive response from Chinese army

China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) has responded positively to the Indian Army’s request to hand over the Indian citizen who was located on their side recently, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday, days after a teen from Arunachal Pradesh went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Also Read | Missing boy from Arunachal found, China's PLA informs Army

The Chinese side has also suggested a place for the handover and are likely to share the date and time soon, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said: “Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release.”

“They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side,” he added.

The Indian Army had earlier sought assistance from PLA after Miram Taron, a 17-year-old native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing from near the LAC on January 18. The teen, officials believe, was allegedly abducted by PLA when he and a few others went hunting in the area.

India and China have been locked in a standoff since mid-2020 along the LAC in Ladakh. There have also been reports of Chinese activity near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, including efforts by Beijing to develop villages in the area.

On Sunday, PLA informed India that an “Indian boy” was found on their side but was unable to confirm his identity.