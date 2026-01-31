Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reviewed the progress of key hydropower projects in Dibang Valley district, underscoring the state's push to balance timely execution with local welfare, infrastructure development and national energy security. Arunachal CM reviews hydropower projects

The projects he reviewed included the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project and the 680 MW Attunli HEP, which are under implementation, along with those under survey, such as Emini , Amulin and Mihumdon .

"With a total planned capacity of 5,097 MW, discussions focused on timelines, statutory clearances, and ensuring that development supports local communities while strengthening India's energy security," Khandu said in a statement after a meeting with power developers.

Slated to be India's largest hydroelectric project, the Etalin HEP on the Dri River is expected to commence soon.

"Being developed by SJVN Ltd, the project is envisaged as a transformative initiative to accelerate infrastructure growth, generate employment, boost local livelihoods and significantly augment the country's clean energy capacity," the chief minister said.

Khandu also visited the Etalin project site along the Roing-Anini Highway and received a detailed briefing from SJVN officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, on Saturday said the Etalin HEP features a 101.5-metre-high dam with a top length of 213.7 metres.

He added that the project's Techno-Economic Clearance was revalidated on January 30 last year, with an approved cost of ₹30,037.36 crore.

According to officials, the project has secured Environmental Clearance and Stage-I Forest Clearance, with over 69 per cent of land compensation already disbursed, reflecting the state government's emphasis on transparency and fairness.

The Attunli HEP, envisaged as a run-of-the-river scheme, is expected to further strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's renewable energy capacity.

The project comprises four generating units of 170 MW each, with an estimated annual generation of 2,728.50 million units, and incorporates an underground powerhouse and advanced tunnel systems to ensure efficiency while maintaining environmental balance, officials added.

"These projects underline our commitment to sustainable development, energy security and inclusive growth, while safeguarding the interests of local communities and the environment," Mein added.

