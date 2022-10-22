Arunachal helicopter crash: Major Mustafa Bohara dies days before his wedding

A pall of gloom has descended on major Mustafa Bohara's family in Udaipur since Friday. Bohara was among the five soldiers who have lost their lives in the Indian Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh district's Upper Siang.

Since Friday afternoon, relatives of the army officer have been coming to his residence to console the family. Bohara's father, who works in Kuwait, was on his way to Udaipur, Live Hindustan reported.

Hitesh Kumar, a resident of Udaipur who had coordinated with the family, said the mother and sister of the martyred soldier are in a bad condition since they have been inconsolable. The family hails from Kheroda village and lives on the Ajanta Hotel street in Udaipur city. Vallabhnagar MLA Preeti Shaktawat paid a visit to the family on Saturday morning and consoled them.

Bohara had completed his primary education at Uday Shiksha Mandir Higher Secondary School in Kheroda. After coming to Udaipur city, he studied at St Paul's School. After that, he joined the Indian Army.

Reportedly, Bohara was going to get married soon and he had come to the residence a few days back for the arrangement. Instead of the bridegroom's procession, his body will now return body wrapped in the national flag.

The major( is survived by his father Zakiuddin Bohara, mother Fatima Bohara and sister Alefiya Bohara.

The body is expected to reach by Sunday evening.

Besides Bohara, major Vikas Bhambhu, CFN Tech AVN (AEN) Aswin KV, havildar (OPR) Biresh Sinha and NK (Ppr) Rohitashva Kumar also died in the crash.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying the five soldiers, including the two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed at 10.43am on Friday near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting.

The bodies of the four other personnel were recovered on Friday evening from the crash site in a densely wooded mountainous area, around 35 km from the border with China, defence spokesperson Lt Col AS Walia said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and details are being ascertained, the officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)

