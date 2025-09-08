Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday paid tributes to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the musical doyen whose melodies continue to inspire unity, peace and cultural pride across the Northeast. Arunachal pays tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, recalling Hazarika's enduring influence, said the maestro's songs carried the power to connect hearts beyond boundaries.

"Remembering the Legendary Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. Your songs beautifully bridged the hearts of Northeast India and the rest of the world. In Arunachal, your melodies continue to resonate, inspiring peace, unity, and cultural pride. May your timeless legacy keep connecting generations," Khandu wrote in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid homage, describing Hazarika as an eternal cultural icon.

"On his 100th Birth Anniversary, I pay my deepest tribute to the legendary singer 'Bard of Brahmaputra' and 'Sudhakantha' Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. His century of legacy continues to inspire us with his powerful voice, timeless songs, and universal message of love, unity, and humanity," Mein said in a social media post.

Hazarika's music is not just art; it is a bridge that connects cultures and generations forever, Mein added.

Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, a small village near the present-day Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley region.

Arunachal Pradesh will commemorate the birth centenary of the Bharat Ratna awardee with a state-level programme at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on September 26, as part of the nationwide celebrations of the legendary musician's legacy.

Hazarika shares a deep association with Bolung village in Arunachal Pradesh, which is widely regarded as his birthplace.

To honour the legendary musician and his enduring contributions to the region, the state government in 2018 unveiled the 'Statue of Brotherhood' at Bolung.

Hazarika's association with Arunachal Pradesh spanned decades, as he composed and sang several memorable songs in praise of the state's scenic beauty, rich tribal traditions and its people's indomitable spirit. His compositions often echoed themes of brotherhood, resilience and cultural harmony, making him a household name across villages.

Hazarika's work in the northeastern state was not confined to music alone. He actively engaged with the state's art, cinema and cultural movements, lending his voice and creative vision to projects that showcased the unique identity of the frontier state.

From folk-inspired melodies that celebrated tribal heritage to evocative ballads that carried messages of unity, his songs became cultural markers that continue to bind generations.

