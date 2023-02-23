Home / India News / Arunachal Police busts Naga rebel outfit camp near Indo-Myanmar border

Arunachal Police busts Naga rebel outfit camp near Indo-Myanmar border

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 23, 2023 08:36 PM IST

The operation was carried out in Lungpang area under Rima Putok circle of the Changlang district by the Arunachal Pradesh police

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday said it has busted a camp of a Naga rebel outfit near the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

Police said the five armed cadres at the camp escaped but the police burnt down the rebel group ENNG’s camp (Photo:Arunachal Police)
The operation against an armed group, Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) ,was carried out by a joint team of Changlang district police and special investigation team (SIT) that “engaged with insurgents and destroyed their camp and huge recoveries of arms and ammunitions were made”, police said

The incident took place in Lungpang area under Rima Putok circle of the district. About five rebels who were at the camp managed to escape but the camp was burnt down by the police team.

Police said an AK-47 assault rifle, a M-16 rifle, hand grenades, magazines and over 120 rounds of ammunition were seized in the offensive.

“Arunachal Pradesh police-brave, valorous, leading from front…proud of you,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

The ENNG, which was formed in January 2016, is active in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh. When it was formed, the group accused other Naga rebel groups of failing the people because they were not able to find a final solution to the Naga political issue even after many decades.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

