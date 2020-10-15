e-paper
Home / India News / Arunachal Pradesh re-opens for tourists: Here are the SOPs to be followed

Arunachal Pradesh re-opens for tourists: Here are the SOPs to be followed

All tourists and accompanying driver and guide of the tour from outside the state should adhere to Covid-19 inter-state traveller testing protocol issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tourists should wear a protective face mask while within the premises of any tourists destination
Tourists should wear a protective face mask while within the premises of any tourists destination(PTI)
         

As Arunachal Pradesh reopened on Thursday for tourists, chief minister Pema Khandu has requested to follow the ‘new normal’ Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

“Arunachal Pradesh opens today to welcome tourists. Get mesmerised by its beauty and rejuvenated by the purity of its nature. Those who dreamt- its time to explore...! Tourists visiting Arunachal Pradesh are requested to follow the new normal SOP,” Khandu tweeted.

Here are the SOPs to be followed:

1. Only pre-booked package tours, exclusively through local tours operators of the state will be allowed to operate. All tourist transport and ground handling services, including pick up/drop, will be through authorised local travel agents/tour operators

2. Protocol for local tour operator: All tourists should possess a valid Covid-19 negative certificate (RTPCRor True NAT test) from ICMR designated laboratory/facility, not more than 72 hours prior to the date of arrival, a government notification read.

3. All tourists and accompanying drivers and guides of the tour from outside the state should adhere to Covid-19 inter-state traveller testing protocol issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh.

4. Tourists should strictly observe social distancing norms with a physical distance of two meters per person. Family groups can stay together if they ensure that they are at least two meters away from other individuals or family groups.

5. Tourists should wear a protective face mask while within the premises of any tourists destination. All payments should be done through digital modes, wherever possible. Use of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for tourists, tour guides and drivers.

(With inputs from ANI)

China has no locus standi to comment on Ladakh, Arunachal: Centre
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
SSR death case: We are still probing, says CBI
China sees red over US appointment of official for Tibet
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Stalker hacks 20-year-old to death at her home in Andhra’: Police
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
