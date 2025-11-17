Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Arunachalam Vellayan, ex-Chairman of Murugappa Group, dies at 72

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 11:38 pm IST

Arunchalam Vellayan had also served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-Kozhikode).

Arunachalam Vellayan, former Chairman of the Murugappa Group and Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International, died at the age of 72 following prolonged illness on Monday.

Arunachalam Vellayan was honoured with the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University, UK.(LiveMint)
Arunachalam Vellayan was honoured with the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University, UK.

Announcing the passing of Vellayan in a statement, the Murugappa Group noted that the Chairman Emeritus is survived by his wife Lalitha Vellayan, sons Arun and Narayanan Vellayan, and grandchildren.

Vellayan played a key role in building the Murugappa Group's reputation as one of India's most respected conglomerates by providing strategic guidance across its businesses, helping expand and enhance the company, news agency PTI reported.

Who is Arunachalam Vellayan?

Born in Chennai on January 9, 1953, Arunachalam Vellayan is an alumnus of The Doon School, University of Delhi's Shriram College of Commerce.

He also attended Aston University and the University of Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom.

Vellayan was also honoured with the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University, UK.

Arunachalam Vellayan also served on the boards of various companies within the group, including as the Chairman of Coromandel International Ltd and EID Parry Ltd. He also served as a board member in companies like Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, EXIM Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, the Murugappa Group's statement added.

Not only in the Group companies, Vellayan also led various industry and trade organisations, including the Southern India Chamber of Commerce, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, the All India Cycle Manufacturers Association, and the Fertiliser Association of India.

The 72-year-old had also served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-Kozhikode).

