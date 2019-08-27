Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces water bill waiver months ahead of assembly elections

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:39 IST

It’s election season in Delhi and sops are raining. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a waiver of all arrears of consumers towards Delhi Jal Board, a government agency responsible for supply of potable water to the most of the National Capital Territory. The waiver comes days after the state government announced sops for power consumer bringing down electricity bills.

The announcement from Kejriwal comes ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi which are scheduled early next year.

“Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board’s books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing,” the chief minister said, reports ANI.

The chief minister said the move was an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. “Only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme.”

Also Watch : ‘Electricity free for usage up to 200 units in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal

In an announcement on August 1, Kejriwal had made electricity completely free for residents who consume up to 200 units of power every month, a move which he claimed would also result in reducing the increasing peak load of the national capital.

Kejriwal had added that households consuming anything between 201 and 400 units per month will have to pay their electricity bill but approximately 50% of it will be subsidised by the government.

The chief minister said the amount that the Delhi government will have to bear for the restructured subsidy will be nearly the same as now. When asked about the timing of the announcement, he had said, “It has been a journey which has taken its own time. We have worked hard over the years to ensure bill amounts go down, power companies are in better financial condition, power infrastructure is better and residents get round the clock power supply.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 13:04 IST