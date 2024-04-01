‘Arvind Kejriwal cannot claim his honesty now’: BJP reacts after court's order on Delhi CM

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday took a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal after the latter was sent to judicial custody till April 15 by the Rouse Avenue court on Monday. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal was in Enforcement Directorate's custody in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor excise policy scam. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)

"Today, liquor scam accused Arvind Kejriwal is sent to 15 days judicial custody. Now, he cannot claim his honesty," said Sachdeva in a video message, reported by news agency ANI.

In his video statement, the Delhi BJP chief also claimed that the alleged liquor excise policy scam forced the youth of Delhi into addiction. He expressed hope that the people of Delhi were watching those who looted them.

"We believe that this scam pushed the youth of Delhi into addiction... I hope the people of Delhi will watch those who looted Delhi," said Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, the Delhi court passed the order against Kejriwal on Monday after ED produced him before it as the Delhi CM's custodial remand ended. Last week on Thursday, the court had extended his custodial remand till April 1 in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

After the Delhi court's latest order, Kejriwal has been brought to the Tihar Jail, where he will be lodged in Jail number 2, according to news agency ANI.

Kejriwal's arrest has led to protests by AAP workers and leaders. As AAP is a member of the INDIA bloc, the Opposition parties have joined the chorus alleging that the Centre is misuing investigative agencies like ED, CBI etc. to muzzle the voice of leaders.