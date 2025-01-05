Arvind Kejriwal hits back at PM Modi: 'These projects wouldn't have been inaugurated if...'

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Delhi's AAP government after he inaugurated the RRTS project in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that these projects wouldn't have been inaugurated had his party not cooperated with the Centre over alleged "atrocities" against the party's leaders. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi on January 4, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

“Those who say that the AAP keeps fighting, today's inauguration is an example that shows that AAP only works for the people of Delhi. They sent our top leadership to jail - but the atrocities that happened against us, we didn't make that an issue - otherwise these projects would not have been inaugurated,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The former Delhi chief minister claimed PM Modi spoke for 38 minutes today out of which 29 minutes were used for abusing AAP.

“Today, the PM spoke for 38 minutes and he kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government for 29 minutes...I was listening to it, and it felt bad... The promise made by the PM in Delhi in 2020 - the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled,” he said.

Kejriwal said the BJP and PM Modi's only agenda for the Delhi assembly election is to abuse the Aam Aadmi Party.

"PM Modi is abusing the people of Delhi every day, he is insulting the people of Delhi. People will give a befitting reply to him in the election," he added.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh spent several months in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

PM Modi inaugurates RRTS corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar.

With the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, Meerut city is now directly connected to Delhi.

At a poll rally in Delhi's Rohini, PM Modi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party's government in Delhi, saying ‘AAP-da’ wasted 10 years of the people of Delhi.

He further said that AAP doesn't have a vision for the development of Delhi. He said all development works in the national capital were carried out by the central government.