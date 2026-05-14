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Arvind Kejriwal invokes ‘Gandhi ji’s Satyagraha' as Delhi HC refers excise policy case to Chief Justice

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Published on: May 14, 2026 10:40 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Truth has triumphed, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on on Thursday after the high court referred the Delhi excise policy case to the Chief Justice for transfer to another Bench as Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign of vilification” on social media against her order.

Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

“Truth has triumphed. Gandhi ji's Satyagraha has triumphed once again,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Justice Sharma made several strong observations during the proceedings, saying the judiciary cannot be intimidated through organised campaigns on social media.

She said that she would not hear the CBI’s appeal against the trial court order discharging AAP convenor Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case, following the initiation of contempt proceedings. She observed that the law does not permit a judge who has initiated contempt proceedings in relation to a matter to continue hearing that very matter.

"The recusal issue stands concluded," the Court observed, while adding that the present controversy concerned subsequent acts allegedly amounting to criminal contempt.

Also read: 'Kejriwal tried to lower court's authority, will not surrender to villification': HC judge Swarana Sharma's top quotes

Justice Sharma also said that Kejriwal posted a letter at 10:00 am following the recusal, stating to boycott the hearing. Following this, several members, spokespersons, and office bearers also began circulating the letter and the video.

“The tone, tenor and manner were not of fair criticism. They (spokesperson) have run a campaign, and the social media campaigns questioned the integrity, impartiality of this court,” she said.

The judge also said that Kejriwal has attempted to “lower the authority of this court,” questioning "who gave the authority to Kejriwal to question that this court will not be able to decide their cases,” she said.

 
delhi high court arvind kejriwal excise policy
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