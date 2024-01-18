Arvind Kejriwal lands in Goa on 3-day trip, says visit had been long pending

PANAJI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal landed in Goa on Thursday on a three-day visit along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann, saying the visit had been in the works for a long time. The Aam Aadmi Party has two MLAs in Goa and they have been doing a good job said Arvind Kejriwal (X/AamAadmiParty)

Kejriwal told reporters at the Mopa airport that he was in the state to meet the party’s legislators and volunteers apart from other engagements.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“We have two MLAs here and they have been doing some good work. They have been working for a long time, especially Venzy (Viegas, Benaulim MLA) was calling me to see me a mohalla clinic that he has set up. I’ll be meeting him as well as (state president) Amit Palekar, which whom I am scheduled to have dinner,” Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief’s visit to Goa comes against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sending him notices to seek his appearance. On Thursday, Kejriwal called the fourth set of summons from the ED illegal, and alleging that they were part of a political conspiracy to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about the ED summons in Goa, Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann said: “Let the ED do their work, we will do ours.”

“We have the government in Punjab and Delhi. We are doing some very good work in the health sector, education, infrastructure, power and water supply. We had been to Gujarat recently and held meetings with all our MLAs and with the public on how much work is being done, how much money they are getting, whether they are happy with the work of their opposition MLAs. We have come to do the same thing in Goa -- meet volunteers, MLAs,” Mann said.

“We are expecting that now since we are a national party, we will travel the country,” he said.

On Friday Kejriwal will visit the two constituencies represented by the AAP’s MLAs in south Goa before holding meetings with party’s supporters and volunteers later in the day.