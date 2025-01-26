Arvind Kejriwal questions deployment of Gujarat SRPF in Delhi polls, BJP hits back with ‘Jhansebaaz’ jibe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of party Narela Assembly Constituency candidate Sharad Chauhan for the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi on Saturday.(AAP-X)

This comes days after the Punjab Police personnel deployed in the former Delhi CM’s security were withdrawn by the order of the Election Commission.

Arvind Kejriwal shared a circular issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Armed Unit, regarding deployment of SRPF for Delhi election.

"Read this order of Gujarat Police. Election Commission has removed Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is going on?" he asked in a post on X.

Earlier, he had claimed that the withdrawal of Punjab Police from his security was “pure politics”. Kejriwal added that there should not be any politics at least over personal safety and security.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the state police component deployed for Kejriwal's security was withdrawn following directions from the Delhi Police and the EC, PTI reported.

The Gujarat SRPF units have been deployed in the Delhi election for about two weeks now, having reached the national capital on January 13 after EC orders.

BJP response to Arvind Kejriwal's claims

Gujarat home minister and BJP leader Harsh Sanghavi responded to claims made by Arvind Kejriwal, questioning the selective mention of the state even as units from all over the country have been deployed in Delhi.

“Now I understand why Kejriwal is called ‘jhansebaaz’. Kejriwal ji as a former Chief Minister, I'm surprised you're not aware of the Election Commission's norms. They've requested forces from various states, not just Gujarat. In fact, the Election Commission of India has ordered SRP deployment from various states, a routine procedure. As per their request, 8 companies of SRP from Gujarat were sent to Delhi for the scheduled election on 11/1/25. Why the selective mention of Gujarat, Kejriwal ji? ,“ Sanghavi responded with an X post of his own.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. While AAP is looking to return for a third straight term, BJP hopes to regain power in the national capital for the first time since winning the 1993 assembly election.