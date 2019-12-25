Arvind Kejriwal’s muffler is missing. You haven’t noticed, he tells Twitter

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:17 IST

Delhi is going through its longest cold spells in two decades. And if it is so cold, Arvind Kejriwal was asked on Twitter, where is his trademark woolly scarf that earned him the sobriquet ‘muffler man’.

Kejriwal responded, pointing out that he had taken off the muffler a long time back but this had probably gone unnoticed. “I had taken off the muffler a long time back. You didn’t notice. It is very cold. You all take care,” he tweeted, replying to the Twitter user who appears to have put the spotlight back on the muffler.

The muffler was used by his political rivals to mock him in the early years of his political journey on and off social media.

But soon the Aam Aadmi Party and its boss turned it into a political weapon to reinforce aam aadmi, or common man, image and austere lifestyle and mobilise funds for the party. His fans even ran an election campaign with the tagline “Muffler Man Returns”. He did, in 2015, capturing 67 of the Delhi Assembly’s 70 seats.

Over the next few years, Arvind Kejriwal’s muffler - often accompanied by a tweet by the chief minister - has often been treated by Tweeples as the unofficial declaration of winter. On social media, the hashtag #MufflerMan often left other hashtags sweating.

Kejriwal turned to the muffler to deliver a stinging punch at the rival BJP leadership when the Central Bureau of Investigation raided his house in December 2015. Arvind Kejriwal told reporters that all that officials of the anti-corruption team who searched his house would find was “unaccounted mufflers”.

A few weeks later when his government had to put out an advertisement on the odd-even road rationing scheme, his government worked around the Supreme Court bar on ads that feature chief ministers. It came out with one where Kejriwal’s back is to the cameras. Everyone knew it was him; he had a scarf wrapped around his neck and head.