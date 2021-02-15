IND USA
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28

The Delhi CM, who also heads the AAP, will join a list of political leaders who have addressed the mahapanchayats.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST

After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ or a farmers' meeting amid the ongoing protests by agriculturists against the three contentious farm laws. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh tweeted on Monday saying that party chief Kejriwal will address the mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on February 28.

“A workers’ meeting of the party will take place in Meerut on February 28. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address farmers through a kisan mahapanchayat. Voices will be raised for farmers from Meerut, which is the land on which the revolution of 1857 took place,” Singh tweeted in Hindi, with the hashtag ‘kaala kanoon vapas lo’ (repeal the black laws).


The mahapanchayat will mark yet another outreach towards the farmers from Kejriwal and the AAP, who have publicly expressed their support for the protests, as well as opposition to the three legislation, which were passed Parliament in September last year. In Delhi, where farmers have been protesting since November last year, the AAP has been providing free internet connection and water at the protest sites. At a special one-day session of the Delhi assembly in December, Kejriwal and AAP MLAs tore copies of the laws. In the initial days of the protest, the Kejriwal government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert city grounds into temporary prisons; the police ostensibly wanted to detain thousands of farmers who were marching to the capital city.

On Monday, Kejriwal also expressed support for Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday in connection with a toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is among the international celebrities to have spoken out on the anti-farm law protests.

Also Read | Disha Ravi’s arrest in 'toolkit case' unprecedented attack on democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

After the violence in Delhi on Republic Day, when protesting farmers clashed with the police, several politicians have visited the protest sites, while others have addressed mahapanchayats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on Monday.

Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
READ FULL STORY
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
india news

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Vij had tweeted in Hindi on Monday, saying that wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found, they have to be exterminated from the roots.
READ FULL STORY
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.
READ FULL STORY
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.
READ FULL STORY
Police named three persons including the JD-U MLA in the FIR.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police named three persons including the JD-U MLA in the FIR.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Bihar police book JD-U MLA in murder case of former member of district board

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Police said a dispute over contract work appears to be the main reason behind the murder.
READ FULL STORY
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Ahead of assembly polls, Sabarimala issue back on radar in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Nearly 50,000 people were booked at the height of the temple agitation three years ago and youngsters are running pillar to post amid a host of cases.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:31 PM IST
In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion with academicians and professionals on Monday through video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
READ FULL STORY
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government will be able to vaccinate people above 50 years of age in March. (ANI Photo)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government will be able to vaccinate people above 50 years of age in March. (ANI Photo)
india news

18-19 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, says Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The minister also informed that 80-85% of frontline workers have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far even as an inoculation drive is ongoing across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:06 PM IST
During the preliminary investigation,the police found that these persons were involved in grenade lobbying incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
india news

33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi approves 2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon victims

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
india news

Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Nitika Jacob has moved an urgent transit anticipatory bail before Bombay High Court. Delhi Police have already arrested Disha Ravi in connection with the toolkit case.
READ FULL STORY
DRDO on Friday flight tested the Rustom-2 medium altitude long endurance indigenous prototype drone
DRDO on Friday flight tested the Rustom-2 medium altitude long endurance indigenous prototype drone
india news

India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
READ FULL STORY
