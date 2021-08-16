Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow, announce poll sops

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, said that he would visit Uttarakhand tomorrow and make an important announcement which will turn out to be a milestone in the state’s development.

On July 11 this year, when Kejriwal had visited the state, he had announced 300 units of free electricity to the people in the state if AAP was elected to power in the hill state. Talking about replicating AAP’s Delhi model of governance in Uttarakhand, Kejriwal had said if the party comes to power, it will bring in major change in schools and health infrastructure. “Our leaders here are talking to youth, within a month or so, we will make a big announcement about employment for the state’s youth”, he had said.

“Going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party will make an important announcement. It will prove to be a milestone in Uttarakhand’s progress and development,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

AAP state unit president SS Kaler said Kejriwal would arrive in Dehradun around 10.30 am on Tuesday and return to Delhi in the evening. “He will address party workers and leaders and also hold a roadshow in the city. He will make an important announcement with regard to people in the state. He will make another guarantee to people if AAP comes to power. Every month, the AAP will make announcements on important issues be it water, education, health or other basic amenities for the public which are necessary for any state,” he said.

With less than a year left for the next assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up aggressively for the election in 2022. Over the last eight to nine months or so, it has been attacking the ruling BJP on various issues including corruption, unemployment and health through various political events and on social media.

Earlier in July, the AAP state unit launched “Kejriwal Muft Bijli Guarantee Card” under which 10,000 workers of the party would visit households in all the 70 assembly seats and urge people to register for the free electricity service in lieu of which they would be given this card as a symbol of “guarantee that if the party comes to power, it would fulfil the promise.”