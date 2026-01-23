Aryabhatta to Viksit Bharat 2047: Edu Ministry’s R-Day tableau to trace learning journey

New Delhi: From mathematician Aryabhatta to the nation’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the Union Ministry of Education’s tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26 will showcase India’s civilisational knowledge and modern aspirations under the Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI). The ministry said in a release that this year’s tableau will be on the theme “National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat.” (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)

The ministry said in a release that this year’s tableau will be on the theme “National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat”, with the central message of the tableau, according to the note, being: “NEP 2020 is the rocket, giving the much-needed acceleration to reforms in the Indian school education system, propelling the nation to Viksit Bharat 2047.”

At the front of the tableau, ancient mathematician Aryabhatta will be depicted blessing children holding zero (shunya) and a globe, “symbolising India’s contribution to the world as also the baton being passed to a future-ready generation, embracing a knowledge economy.”

According to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 11 elective textbook Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India, the symbol for zero was discovered by Aryabhatta (born in A.D. 496) in connection with the decimal expression of numbers.

The tableau will feature children wearing VR headsets that portray the blend of “Ancient Roots, Digital Wings,” while Jaadui Pitara (Magic Box)—a play-based learning kit for children aged three to eight developed by NCERT—will highlight joyful, play-based and mother-tongue-centric foundational learning through indigenous toys and multilingual materials. It will also feature children planting saplings, symbolising Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), and another learner practising with tools to highlight the emphasis on skill education under NEP 2020.

The centre of the tableau will showcase experiential learning in arts and sports and feature a robotic hand fusing tradition with technology.

“The tableau will culminate at the Viksit Bharat 2047 tower, showcasing smart classrooms and tinkering labs as centres of innovation,” the note reads.

The Republic Day celebrations are being organised around the theme of Vande Mataram, marking 150 years since the first two stanzas of the song were published. The tableaux of six states and government departments will showcase the theme of Vande Mataram. There will be 30 tableaux in all. The parade will also feature a large-scale cultural dance performance involving around 2,500 artistes.