'...As certified by Supreme Court': Congress calls electoral bonds 'mega corruption scandal'

New Delhi: Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict on electoral bonds, the Congress on Monday said the apex court has protected Indian democracy from “the devious machinations of this regime”. The party also slammed the SBI, saying it was laughable that it could not furnish the required details within the stipulated time. Congress leader KC Venugopal slammed the BJP government on X. (File photo)

"The Supreme Court has once again come to protect Indian democracy from the devious machinations of this regime. It was laughable for the SBI to seek an extension on a simple 1 day job. The fact is that the government is scared of all their skeletons tumbling out of the closet," Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote in X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

KC Venugopal claimed the Supreme Court certified that the electoral bonds scheme was a mega corruption scandal.

Also read: Electoral bonds: Supreme Court rejects SBI's plea, orders it to furnish details tomorrow

"This mega corruption scandal, as certified by the Supreme Court, will expose the unholy nexus between the BJP and its corrupt corporate masters," KC Venugopal added.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the State Bank of India's request seeking an extension of deadline for furnishing the electoral bonds' details. The court ordered the bank to submit the details by the business hours of March 12. The court also asked the Election Commission to put the information on its website by 5 pm, March 15.

On February 15, the Supreme Court had declared the electoral bonds scheme "unconstitutional". The top court asked the SBI to disclose details on donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients, by March 13.

The SBI earlier this month submitted to the court that it would need time till June 30 to collect the required information.

The Supreme Court today pulled up the bank, asking what steps it had taken over the past 26 days to collect the information.

"In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that," the bench said.

The Supreme Court has also warned the bank that its top brass will face contempt proceedings if it doesn't comply with its order.