Passengers undergo thermal screening at Bhubaneswar railway station. (PTI File Photo)
As Covid cases rise, Odisha caps marriage gatherings at 200, funeral at 50

Amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Odisha over the last three days, the state government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines limiting the number of people at marriages and related gatherings to 200 instead of 500 while only 50 people can attend funerals
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:50 AM IST

Amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Odisha over the last three days, the state government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines limiting the number of people at marriages and related gatherings to 200 instead of 500 while only 50 people can attend funerals.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office said police would give special attention to enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places, especially in markets, religious institutions, wedding venues etc. As urban areas are more vulnerable to rapid spread of the virus, enforcement and surveillance activities would be strictly monitored there.

On Tuesday, Odisha reported 113 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total active cases to 898.

In view of the Covid resurgence, the Jagannath temple in Puri would be closed once a week.

Meanwhile, the state government said all health facilities and community health workers would step up surveillance of ILI/SARI cases and ensure their testing.

“The testing of returnees from Red Flag States would have to be ensured as per health and family welfare department guidelines. RT-PCR testing levels must be increased as per the targets communicated to districts. For all positive cases, contact tracing must be done and the guideline of Test-Track-Treat be followed,” the government order said.

It also said that wherever a cluster of cases is detected, mini-containment zones can be set up.

