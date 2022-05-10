As cyclone Asani nears Andhra coast, Visakhapatnam cancels all flights | 5 facts

All flights from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh stand cancelled till Wednesday as cyclone Asani makes way for the eastern coast along Andhra, Odisha and West Bengal. The severe cyclonic storm Asani, which means wrath in Sinhala, on Tuesday changed its course and is likely to touch the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed across Visakhapatnam under the influence of cyclone Asani in the afternoon. Drains were overflowing in many areas and roads were under a sheet of water due to continuous rain.

Here are the latest developments:

1. All flights cancelled for Tuesday in and out of Visakhapatnam, said Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas as the cyclone is headed towards the region.

2. A “red” warning has been issued for the Andhra Pradesh coast and local authorities have been alerted to be prepared to take action to prevent disasters associated with the cyclone. The cyclone is expected to reach the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam coasts by May 11 morning to noon and then move along the Andhra coast between Krishna, East and West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

3. Asani is expected to have wind speeds of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on the Andhra coast and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on the Odisha coast, the Union home ministry said while taking stock of the preparedness. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the deep sea during the next few days.

4. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has earmarked 50 teams for undertaking rescue and relief operations in areas affected by severe cyclone Asani, the federal agency said. Of these, 22 have been deployed on the ground in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh while the remaining 28 have been asked to be on alert within these states.

5. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclone by Wednesday morning and into a depression by May 12 morning. However, it is forecast to cause intense rainfall and extremely strong winds along Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts till then.

(With Agency inputs)