IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / As Delhi sees fresh Covid-19 surge, CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make vaccine available to all
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

As Delhi sees fresh Covid-19 surge, CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make vaccine available to all

  • Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the central government to extend the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to all eligible beneficiaries in view of the rising cases. "Request Centre to make list of those not eligible for Covid-19 vaccine and make it available for all others," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

He also claimed that the Delhi government can vaccinate the entire city within three months. "We can vaccinate all of Delhi in three months if walk-in vaccinations are allowed," Kejriwal said.

"I appeal to Centre that their current guideline for vaccination centres is very stringent. We now have two months of experience in vaccination. So we're writing to Centre to relax some parametres so that vaccination can be done at more centres. We will take all precautions," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also appealed to people, eligible to get the vaccine according to the government-mandated guidelines, to get themselves vaccinated without hesitation. He also assured that his government will double the capacity in the coming few days. "Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi, it will be doubled to 1000," he said. "As of now, 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government also increased the vaccination time by four hours. "In centres, especially government centres, vaccination is being done from 9am to 5pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9am to 9pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated," Kejriwal announced.

This comes as the national capital is witnessing a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, Delhi added more than 500 cases, which pushed the city’s tally to 645,025. The death total toll climbed to 10,948, with one death reported in the last 24 hours.

India rolled out its vaccination drive on January 16 and currently it is the second country after the United States to vaccinate the highest number of people. In the first phase of the vaccination, only health care workers and frontline workers were allowed to be immunised. In the following phase, the government permitted those above 60 years and people with commodities to be included in the drive.

According to the current guidelines, the vaccination drive will be extended to the general public once people considered to be more vulnerable to the viral disease are covered.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus arvind kejriwal

Related Stories

Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
delhi news

Sharp rise in Delhi’s jobless during lockdown, women worst hit: Survey

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
While the unemployment rate among men rose from 8.7% to 23.3% during the survey period, the rate among women rose from 25.6% to 54.7%, stated the report, which is yet to be shared in the public domain
READ FULL STORY
A health worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI)
A health worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI)
health

Maharashtra surge takes India’s daily tally past 35k; 536 cases in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:19 AM IST
  • India’s daily infection tally on Wednesday touched 35,836 – the highest single-day case increase in the country in over a 100 days.
READ FULL STORY
Delhi’s active Covid-19 caseload too increased significantly, reaching 2,702 on Wednesday from 2,321 the day before, or a rise of 381 cases. A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi in this file photo from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Delhi’s active Covid-19 caseload too increased significantly, reaching 2,702 on Wednesday from 2,321 the day before, or a rise of 381 cases. A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi in this file photo from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees over 500 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,702

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:36 AM IST
According to the health department’s bulletin, Delhi recorded 536 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its infection tally to 645,025. This is the first time in more than two months that the national capital has witnessed a spike of over 500 cases in a single day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan having sadya at the house of a party worker. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan having sadya at the house of a party worker. (HT Photo)
india news

Battle for ‘Kerala’s Gujarat’ seen as verdict on BJP’s southern push

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:53 PM IST
With nearly two lakh voters, the urban constituency of Nemom has a sizable upper caste Hindu population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Arun Govil joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Actor Arun Govil joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Actor Arun Govil, famous as Lord Ram of ‘Ramayan’ TV series, joins BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
He joined the BJP just ahead of the assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indira Gandhi. (Getty Images)
Indira Gandhi. (Getty Images)
india news

The inside story of why Indira Gandhi called the 1977 elections

By Ravi Visvesvaraya Sharada Prasad
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Till she made her announcement on All India Radio on January 18, 1977, she took great care to ensure that no one in the Congress had the slightest inkling at all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
india news

News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh threatens to move SC against farm laws

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates to carry out aggressive contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. (PTI File Photo)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates to carry out aggressive contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. (PTI File Photo)
india news

UP government releases fresh Covid-19 guidelines, ramps up testing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed fresh restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till April 30 in light of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo@vijayanpinarayi)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo@vijayanpinarayi)
india news

With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Since the election is round the corner some people take special interest in Sabarimala, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
District magistrates would need to complete probe in cases of child deaths inside a child-care institution (CCI) within four weeks, according to new guidelines issued by the NCPCR.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
District magistrates would need to complete probe in cases of child deaths inside a child-care institution (CCI) within four weeks, according to new guidelines issued by the NCPCR.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
india news

Highest rise in child mortality, maternal deaths likely in India: Unicef report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The 'Direct and Indirect Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic and Response in South Asia’, a report commissioned by Unicef Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA) is based on the six most populous countries of the South Asian region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI.(AFP file photo)
The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI.(AFP file photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu to ramp up vaccination drive as total Covid cases go over 8,62,000

Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Tamil Nadu started its first phase of the vaccination drive from January 16 - along with the Centre - to administer jabs to all healthcare and frontline workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
india news

Telangana launches Dalit scheme in budget, says state growth better than Centre

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Telangana budget has earmarked 25,000 crore for agriculture sector spending, including 1,200 crore for Rythu Bima scheme, 1,500 crore for farm mechanisation incentives and 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu direct cash transfer scheme among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab became the first state in the country to pass four bills and a resolution against the central laws in October last year.(ANI File Photo)
Punjab became the first state in the country to pass four bills and a resolution against the central laws in October last year.(ANI File Photo)
india news

On fight against farm laws, Amarinder Singh threatens to move Supreme Court

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:16 PM IST
The Centre should scrap the three farm laws, sit with the farmers and make new legislations in their place, the chief minister said while addressing mediapersons on completion of four years of his government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cop who lives for the love of the people
A cop who lives for the love of the people
india news

A cop who lives for the love of the people

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Kumar Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP, Noida feels empathy, compassion, active listening, conflict resolution and building trust are the foremost pillars of an enforcement organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year, says Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Gadkari said 93 per cent of the vehicles pay toll using FASTag, but the remaining 7 per cent have still not taken it despite paying a double toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough. (HT Photo)
Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough. (HT Photo)
india news

These 9 districts in Punjab will see extended night curfew from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday also warned of other tough measures and restrictions over the next few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, June 01 (ANI): Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari brief the press on cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, June 01 (ANI): Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari brief the press on cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Govt to provide tax incentives against vehicle scrappage: Gadkari

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The minister said the policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMVs) that are above 20 years of age and another 34 lakh LMVs above 15 years of age
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP