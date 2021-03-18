As Delhi sees fresh Covid-19 surge, CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make vaccine available to all

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the central government to extend the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to all eligible beneficiaries in view of the rising cases. "Request Centre to make list of those not eligible for Covid-19 vaccine and make it available for all others," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

He also claimed that the Delhi government can vaccinate the entire city within three months. "We can vaccinate all of Delhi in three months if walk-in vaccinations are allowed," Kejriwal said.

"I appeal to Centre that their current guideline for vaccination centres is very stringent. We now have two months of experience in vaccination. So we're writing to Centre to relax some parametres so that vaccination can be done at more centres. We will take all precautions," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also appealed to people, eligible to get the vaccine according to the government-mandated guidelines, to get themselves vaccinated without hesitation. He also assured that his government will double the capacity in the coming few days. "Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi, it will be doubled to 1000," he said. "As of now, 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government also increased the vaccination time by four hours. "In centres, especially government centres, vaccination is being done from 9am to 5pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9am to 9pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated," Kejriwal announced.

This comes as the national capital is witnessing a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, Delhi added more than 500 cases, which pushed the city’s tally to 645,025. The death total toll climbed to 10,948, with one death reported in the last 24 hours.

India rolled out its vaccination drive on January 16 and currently it is the second country after the United States to vaccinate the highest number of people. In the first phase of the vaccination, only health care workers and frontline workers were allowed to be immunised. In the following phase, the government permitted those above 60 years and people with commodities to be included in the drive.

According to the current guidelines, the vaccination drive will be extended to the general public once people considered to be more vulnerable to the viral disease are covered.





