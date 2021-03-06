As farmers protest completes 100 days, Cong says ‘100 days of BJP's arrogance’
As the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws completed 100 days, the Congress on Saturday said the period was a "black chapter" in India's democracy for the treatment meted out to the protesters and also marked 100 days of the ruling BJP's "arrogance".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the farmers' protest and said nails were laid at Delhi's borders for those, whose sons risk their lives at the country's borders.
His attack came after the farmers' agitation completed 100 days with the protesting union leaders asserting that their movement is far from over and they are "going strong".
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Whose sons risk their lives at the country's borders, for them nails have been laid at the borders of Delhi. 'Annadaatas' demand their rights, government commits atrocities."
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
The government has denied allegations that it is trying to put an end to the MSP and the "mandi" (wholesale market) systems through the new laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the farmers that the MSP system would continue.
Farmer leaders have made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than a repeal of the new agriculture laws.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Centre in a tweet in Hindi.
She said, "100 days of farmers' struggle, of fight for rights, of respect for 'annadaatas', of the path shown by Gandhiji, Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, Nehruji, (Lal Bahadur) Shastriji, Shaheed Bhagat Singh."
With the hashtag '100DaysOfBJParrogance', she said, "100 days of BJP government's arrogance, of assault on farmers, of lies and scorn for farmers."
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in four states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, and and Union Territory Puducherry will lead to the victory of the farmers.
"The Modi government is blinded by the arrogance of its majority. It sees nothing but selfish power. Democracy is run in a 'public' way, not 'arbitrary way'," he said.
The defeat of the Modi government in these states will open the way for the farmers getting minimum support price and the withdrawal of "anti-farmer black laws", Surjewala said in a statement.
"Let us pave the way for 'BJP's defeat' and 'victory of the country'," he said.
The BJP government has crossed all limits of "cruelty and barbarity" in dealing with the protesting farmers in these last 100 days, Surjewala alleged.
"Farmers were hit by water cannons in the bitter cold, roads were dug, sticks were used on them, tear gas shells were fired. Not only this, attempts were made to book them under the anti-terrorism laws and even spikes of nails and thorns were put in their way," he said.
The farmers tried their best to resolve the issue through talks but the government having an approach of 'Hum Do, Humare Do' paid no heed to their pleas, the Congress leader said.
He alleged that the Modi government is aware that the three laws will "destroy" the mandi system, farmers will not get MSP and their lands will be "usurped", but it is only interested in helping its crony capitalist friends.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the protesting farmers have been braving all odds -- of nature and the might of the State -- for the last 100 days.
"They have braved all kinds of insults heaped upon them by the government and pro-government media. Today, what we are witnessing is an attempt to wipe out the narrative of the farmers, to wipe out the narrative of their protest from the media," he alleged at a press conference here.
"Each one of us, whichever category we may belong to, have our own struggles and that is the awareness on which the government depends," Khera said.
There is one section of the society that has found time to come out and protest -- farmers -- against these "black laws" and they are "our voice", he added.
"The country has seen through this government's efforts for headline management...a cornered regime is there and how it will react now is for us to wait and watch," the Congress leader said.
"The farmers have called this day a black day. We think this is a black chapter in our democracy, where everything was done to disrupt this peaceful protest. They (farmers) were demonised, all kinds of conspiracies were hatched against them, but they stayed on," he added.
The Congress demands that the three new farm laws should immediately be repealed, Khera said.
Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple
- In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
Issue of national security key as govt decides on
- Cryptocurrency is, however, not legally banned and the government is in the process of enacting a law on this matter.
Need to develop military into ‘future force’: PM Modi at top commanders’ meet
- The PM asked the three services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that are no longer relevant.
Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad
In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, 2 arrested for brandishing gun at wedding
- According to the police, some young men were dancing at the DJ night in a wedding ceremony, during which one of the accused pointed the pistol at the forehead of another youth.
Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15
- In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit
AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'
Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March
NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer
- The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
Over ₹25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP
- Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions
- The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
