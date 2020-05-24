e-paper
As flight ops resume, Kolkata to stay off aviation map till Wednesday

As flight ops resume, Kolkata to stay off aviation map till Wednesday

Several columns of the army have been deployed for the restoration work in and around Kolkata after the government sought its help.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 20:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Medical workers in PPE suits seen at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Medical workers in PPE suits seen at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Monday, May 18, 2020.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

As domestic flight operations resume in India on Monday, there will be no flights to and from Kolkata which is struggling to restore infrastructure after the devastation cyclone Amphan swept through the southern part of the state on May 20.

“As West Bengal Govt is involved in restoration work after #Amphan Cyclone, State Govt requested MoCA (ministry of civil aviation) to defer resumption of flights from Kolkata Airport. Accordingly, flights will resume from Kolkata from 28 May, with reduced schedule,” the Kolkata Airport said, according to ANI.

The cyclone had also flooded a portion of the airport.

Restoring infrastructure is the state government’s top priority now.

Several columns of the army have been deployed for the restoration work in and around Kolkata after the government sought its help.

Earlier this week, the Centre decided to resume domestic flight operations in the country. Flight operations were suspended when the lockdown began in March.

The Union home ministry has released a list of guidelines for air, rail and bus travellers in the country that focuses on detecting symptomatic passengers and ensuring their treatment.

While operations at the Kolkata airport were hit by cyclone Amphan, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Is not very keen about the resumption of air travel.

In an address to the state on Sunday, Thackeray also emphasised that the minimum possible domestic flights should be allowed from Maharashtra.

Under its May 19 lockdown order, the state allowed only certain kinds of flights and passenger flights were not among them .

