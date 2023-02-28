Home / India News / As mercury soars, Centre writes to states on heat-related illness surveillance

As mercury soars, Centre writes to states on heat-related illness surveillance

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the daily heat alerts shared with states indicate forecast of heat wave for the next few days and should be disseminated promptly at district level.

With mercury already soaring at some places in a substantial deviation from expected normal temperatures this time of the year, the central government has written to states regarding daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses starting from March 1. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the daily surveillance under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) will be conducted in all states, asking the officials to disseminate this guidance document to all districts for effective preparedness of the health department and health facilities.

Warm conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 32.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
“Health Departments of the State must continue efforts on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management,” the top health official said.

“Health Facility preparedness must be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. Availability of sufficient drinking water at all Health Facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured,” he added.

He said the daily heat alerts shared with states indicate forecast of heat waves for the next few days and should be disseminated promptly at the district level. The official also directed health facilities to ensure increased resilience to extreme heat by arranging “uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), energy conservation measures and measures to reduce indoor heat.”

“Rain Water Harvesting and Recycling Plants may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water,” he added.

With high day temperatures over northwest, central and western India, the India Meteorological Department has predicted an early onset of summer. There has been practically no rainfall in February except in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal region. There is 99% rain deficiency over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till February 20; 97% rain deficiency over Gangetic West Bengal; 99% over Odisha; 99% over coastal Andhra Pradesh; 100% rain deficiency over east and west Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

