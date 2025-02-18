As PM personally welcomes ‘brother' Sheikh Al Thani, a look at India-Qatar's close ties under Modi govt

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday received a warm welcome in India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke the established protocol by personally receiving him at the airport. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani walks next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Emir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi's rare gesture for Sheikh Al-Thani signifies the historical and close ties between India and Qatar which has continued to deepen in recent years.

PM Modi- Sheikh Al-Thani hold bilateral meeting

India and Qatar upgraded their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani focused on strengthening trade, energy, and investment ties.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

Earlier today, the Emir of Qatar, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A look at India and Qatar relations under PM Modi