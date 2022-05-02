As PM signs, India-origin girl's painting in Berlin, she says: 'My icon'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday. People from all age groups, especially children, were seen cheering as the prime minister met them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also interacted with some members of the Indian community including children.

A girl, Manya, showed Modi his portrait that she had made. “It was a wonderful experience meeting the PM. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and told me 'shabash'”.

Modi was also greeted by a young student with a patriotic song. Modi was seen snapping his fingers in the clip as others around too admired the child’s adorable welcome.

In another video shared by news agency ANI, a student is seen touching the PM’s feet. People clicked selfies with him.

Earlier this morning, Modi arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. Upon his arrival, he expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," he tweeted.

The PM is also scheduled to visit Denmark to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, following which he will head to Paris to meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, '' the prime minister had said on Sunday.