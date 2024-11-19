As unrest rages, several MLAs skip Manipur CM-led meeting

A crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance called by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday evening saw significant absences, with only 27 of 45 MLAs attending in person and one joining virtually, highlighting growing fissures within the ruling coalition as the state grapples with a fresh wave of ethnic violence. Assam Rifles officers at Lailophai in Churachandpur district of Manipiur on Monday. (PTI)

While six legislators cited medical reasons for their absence, 11 MLAs, including one minister, skipped the meeting without explanation, government officials said. Among those absent was Biren Singh’s cabinet colleague Y Khemchand Singh. None of the 10 tribal MLAs –– seven from BJP and three independents –– attended the meeting.

“Chaired a crucial meeting with ruling MLAs today where we strongly condemned the recent killing of innocents in Jiribam. Rest assured, justice will be ensured and firm action will be taken up against the perpetrators. Key decisions on AFSPA and strengthening law & order were also taken to ensure peace and stability in the state,” the CM said in a post on X.

The three-hour meeting at the chief minister’s Secretariat came a day after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP), with seven MLAs in the 60-member assembly, withdrew support from the BJP-led government, citing its “complete failure to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy”. Despite the withdrawal, at least four NPP MLAs attended the meeting, according to the attendance sheet reviewed by HT.

The meeting produced a strongly-worded seven-point resolution that called for immediate action on multiple fronts. According to the document seen by HT, the ruling MLAs demanded the Centre review its November 14 reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and ordered “mass operations” against Kuki militants allegedly responsible for killing six Meitei family members in Jiribam.

The resolution also endorsed the Cabinet’s decision from earlier to transfer three major cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) - the killing of six Meitei women and children in Jiribam, the November 7 burning of a Hmar woman in Jiribam (which is believed to have started the current cycle of violence), and the November 9 killing of a Meitei woman farmer in Saiton, Bishnupur district. It called for declaring Kuki militants involved in the family’s killing as an “unlawful organisation” within seven days.

“26 MLAs attended the meeting in person and one attended it virtually. The six others sent letters and informed the CM’s office why they could not attend. Those who attended the meeting were from members of the ruling party and the allies. A resolution has been signed by all MLAs,” said a party officer familiar with the matter. The 27th MLA was the CM.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of widespread protests in Imphal, where citizens ransacked houses of several ministers and MLAs, demanding their resignation over failure to protect Meitei residents. The recent discovery of six bodies, including those of children, has further inflamed tensions in the state.

A mid-level party leader in Manipur, requesting anonymity, revealed internal divisions: “There are 19 people who are reportedly against Biren Singh and his handling of the riots. Of the 19, we believed that 15 would definitely not attend. But it looks like some who say they are dissenters and have complained to the High Command in New Delhi, also attended Monday’s meeting. But some names who attended or those who cited medical reasons are also interesting. Only time will tell whether they were indeed unwell or chose not to attend the meeting.”

The resolution concluded with a veiled threat of political consequences, stating that if the decisions aren’t implemented within the specified timeframe, “all NDA legislators will decide the future course of action in consultation with the people of the state”.