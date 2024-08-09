As ‘Vinesh Phogat for Rajya Sabha’ clamour grows, here's what rules say

While there have been calls for a Rajya Sabha seat for Vinesh Phogat, the ace wrestler who retired from the sport after being found overweight ahead of her gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics, resulting in her disqualification from the event, she is not eligible to be a member of the House, rules show. Vinesh Phogat retired from wrestling a day after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. (PTI)

The minimum age to be a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament and the ‘House of Elders,’ is 30. Phogat, on the other hand is 29, and will turn a year older on August 25.

Currently, as many as 12 seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha; the election to fill these vacancies will be held on September 3 and the last date to file nomination papers is August 21, four days before Phogat's 30th birthday, rendering her ineligible.

One of the vacant seats is from Haryana, the grappler's home state. The seat fell vacant after Deepender Hooda, son of ex-Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, got elected to the Lok Sabha in June. The Hoodas are among politicians who have sought a Rajya Sabha nomination for Phogat post her Olympics disappointment, a call rebuffed by her family.

At 35, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha is the youngest current member of the House of Elders; he will turn 36 on November 11. Chadha took oath on May 2, 2022, when he was 33-years-old, three years above the cut-off age.

Non-politicians, including sportspersons, have been members of the Rajya Sabha. While some join as members or nominees of political parties, most are nominated by the President of India. Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, world champion boxer MC Mary Kom were in the Rajya Sabha, while retired spin great Harbhajan Singh is a current member, elected as a nominee of the AAP.