Rajya Sabha elections for 12 vacant seats on September 3: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday that the election for 12 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha will take place on September 3, reported PTI. View of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha. The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on August 14 and the last date for filing of poll papers is August 21, the Commission said.

According to the announcement by the ECI, the separate elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be held on September 3 and the results will be announced on the same day. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is likely to be August 26-27.

Out of the total 12 seats vacant in the Rajya Sabha, 2 each are from Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra; 1 each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana and Odisha.