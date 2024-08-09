CAS issues official statement on Vinesh Phogat's appeal, confirms decision will be issued 'before end of Olympic Games'

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's hopes for an Olympic silver medal remains alive after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) accepted her appeal following a disqualification that occurred just before the gold medal bout in the women's 50kg category at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh was ruled out of the final after being found overweight by a mere 100 grams during the weigh-in, a technicality that not only cost her a shot at gold but also meant she would return home without a medal, as disqualified athletes are typically ineligible for a medal. Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba at the Women’s Freestyle 50kg semifinal(HT_PRINT)

Following her disqualification, Vinesh swiftly filed an appeal with CAS, seeking to overturn the decision. On Friday, CAS issued an official statement acknowledging the appeal and outlining the next steps.

While CAS clarified that it could not accommodate Vinesh’s request for a second weigh-in or reinstate her in the gold medal match, the organization did agree to hear her case regarding the possibility of awarding her a joint silver medal. This move keeps Vinesh's hopes of an Olympic podium finish alive as the legal process unfolds.

“An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision),” the statement from the CAS, issued on Friday, read.

"The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final.

“However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal.”

The CAS further informed on the appointments made to hear both Vinesh and the UWW on Friday. The decision is expected to come before the end of the Paris Olympics.

“The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator’s decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games,” the statement concluded.