‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM

The PM spotlighted India’s own efforts in combating the coronavirus through “democracy, discipline and decisiveness”.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing in New Delhi on May 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing in New Delhi on May 4.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined how even as the world is fighting coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other viruses. He identified those viruses as terrorism and fake news. The PM did not name any country.

“Even as the world fights Covid-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries,” said PM Modi while addressing Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conferencing.

The PM spotlighted India’s own efforts in combating the coronavirus through “democracy, discipline and decisiveness”.

“During this crisis we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people’s movement. Indian civilization sees the whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we’re also extending help to other countries,” said PM Modi.

This was the first time that PM Modi was participating in a NAM conference. The PM also explained how the country, despite its massive demands, has reached out to help others in this hour of need. The PM said India is regarded as “pharmacy of the world” and has sent medicines to over 120 countries.

“To counter Covid-19 we’ve promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood and we’re organising online training to share India’s medical expertise with many others.Despite our own needs we’ve ensured medical supplies to over 123 partner countries,” the PM said.

New Delhi is active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines, the PM added. Touching upon the role of NAM, the PM exhorted the grouping to remain “inclusive”.

“Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world’s moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive,” said the PM.

